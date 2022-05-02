‘The Freak Brothers’ renewed: Tubi’s animated stoner comedy blazes on for season two

article

Fans of "The Freak Brothers" have something to celebrate. The original Tubi adult animated comedy has been renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere in December 2022. Based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic comic, "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers," the series follows three 1960s hippie stoners who smoke a magical strain of weed, only to fall into a 50-year slumber and wake up in the 2020s.

"The Freak Brothers" features the voices of Pete Davidson, Woody Harrelson and John Goodman as the three titular brothers, alongside Tiffany Haddish as a talking cat and Adam Devine and Blake Anderson as two contemporary weed connoisseurs. The-eight episode first season debuted in 2021 and quickly became one of the most-watched series on the Tubi platform.

""The Freak Brothers" has received overwhelming reception since its debut in November and has been a key driver in our growing adult comedy offering, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult animation," explained Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "We’re excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks – and their trippy pet Kitty – for another wild season."

"The Freak Brothers" is the first-ever original animated series for the FOX-owned streaming platform, and this marks the first series renewal for Tubi as well. The second season is slated to feature eight new episodes.

As executive producer Mark Canton promised, "Season two will be full of hilarity and surprises for our Super Freak army."

You can watch the entire first season of "The Freak Brothers" for free on Tubi.

Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.

