Thanksgiving Day double homicide still unsolved after nearly 20 years

It's been nearly 20 years since a teen and a 5-year-old boy were gunned down at a Thanksgiving gathering at a Tacoma home, and their murders have not been solved.

On Nov. 28, 2002, a suspect walked up to a house in the 1000 block of South 75th Street in Tacoma at about 10 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect fired shots through the downstairs windows, injuring two people and killing Kimberly Riley, 19, and Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong, 5.

Witnesses said they saw a person running from the front of the home, getting into an unidentified dark-colored 1970s to 1980s full-sized Ford pickup with a light-colored canopy and leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

On Thursday, Tacoma police detectives said they believe the shooting was gang-related. They believe someone who was inside the house may have had former gang ties.

"There were two people completely innocent, completely uninvolved in any of the gang lifestyle, that didn't do anything to deserve it," Det. Julie Dier with the Tacoma Police Department. "They deserve to be living right now."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or call anonymously at 253-591-5959.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County said they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed for the person involved in the case.