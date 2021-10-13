Temporary ferry schedule changes starting Oct. 16 due to severe staff shortages

Washington State Ferries will temporarily operate on reduced schedules for most routes starting Saturday, Oct. 16 due to severe staffing shortages.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 16, the following sailing schedules will be in operation:

Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton: One-boat service instead of two

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule instead of three

Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Three-boat schedule instead of four with temporary suspension of vehicle reservations

Seattle/Bremerton: Continued reduced one-boat service instead of two

Point Defiance/Tahlequah: Continued one-boat service as normal

Port Townsend/Coupeville: Continued one-boat service with vehicle reservations as normal for this time of year

The severe staff shortages can be contributed to an aging workforce, COVID-19 cases, and quarantines. WSF has denied reports of a sick-out due to vaccine mandates.

"Given what has happened to the response to calls to fill positions on recent weekends, WSF feels there is too much uncertainty to continue the schedule at this moment. WSF will continue to evaluate and strive to return additional boats back into service on a daily basis," WSF said.

Ferry customers are encouraged to monitor the agency website, the WSDOT app and social media channels for updates.

