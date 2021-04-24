Teenager shot, killed in Seattle's Rainier Beach area

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old was gunned down and killed late Friday after answering the door of a home in Seattle's Rainier Beach area, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 9200 block of Waters Avenue South, near Chinook Beach Park.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the suspect then fled the area and hasn't been located. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Homicide investigators were seen canvassing the neighborhood late into the night, looking for clues.

Police are now asking anyone in the community with information on what happened to come forward.

"This is the second juvenile that has been shot in the past month, we are just trying to figure out ways to stop this violence," Diaz said. "These shootings have to stop."

To submit a tip for this investigation, call the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.