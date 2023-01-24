Teenager ejected from car, 3 others hospitalized after crash in Spanaway

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

A 17-year-old girl was ejected and three others were taken to the hospital after deputies say a speeding car hit a pickup truck, flipped onto its top and hit a tree in Spanaway.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a Subaru was speeding northbound on Mountain Highway E. and turning into a Walmart around noon Tuesday when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado.

A teenage girl was ejected from the Subaru. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Three others, all 18-year-old males, were taken in unknown conditions to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old man, was not hurt.

Authorities said impairment was not believed to be a factor, but it appeared that speed was.

One lane of Mountain Hwy. E. remained blocked Tuesday afternoon at the Spanaway Walmart near 8th Ave. E.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.