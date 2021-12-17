Teen arrested in connection with threat at Franklin High School

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with social media threats involving Franklin High School in Seattle.

On Friday, police said the teen admitted that the incident was a hoax. She was later released to her parents and the case is being forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Earlier this week, detectives started investigating threats at two schools in South Seattle, which led to the closure of one high school.

RELATED: Tacoma schools on 'modified lockdown' on Friday due to nationwide safety threats on TikTok

According to police, they received calls from Seattle Public Schools staff about a social media threat involving students at Franklin High School and a potential threat at Rainier Beach High School.

Seattle police also investigated several other threats at local schools, arresting students in connection with unrelated online threat cases at Ingraham High School and Whitman Middle School.

Officials at Franklin High School will make up the closure at the end of the year.

The Seattle Police Department said it will continue to work closely with the school district to ensure campus safety.

