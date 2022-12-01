Teekah Lewis: Police release new age progression photo of missing girl

article

Tacoma police released an updated age progression photo of Teekah Lewis, the 2-year-old girl who vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley nearly 24 years ago.

On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.

A maroon late 1980s or 90s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was last seen speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot after she disappeared.

Twenty years after her disappearance, new truck display features images of Teekah Lewis and an artist rendering of what she might look like now. (Photo from Washington State Patrol Twitter account)

During a Thursday news conference, Tacoma Police Department Det. Julie Dier and Teekah's mother, Theresa Czapiewski, spoke about her kidnapping.

Her family said they haven't given up on searching for her.

Police also released an updated age progression photo on Thursday of Teekah. It was done by Louisiana State University’s FACES Laboratory.

This case is still open and the investigation remains ongoing.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County said anyone with information about this case is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Any tips leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in this case can receive up to $1,000.