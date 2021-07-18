Tacoma security guard found dead at on the job
TACOMA, Wash. - A security guard was found dead at her place of work early Sunday morning in Tacoma.
According to police, a fellow security guard found the woman dead around 6 a.m. when they were going to relieve her from her shift at 900 A Street.
She was found unresponsive with "evident signs of trauma," according to Tacoma police.
It's unknown how the security guard died, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim has only been identified as a Black female in her 40s.
It's unknown if police have a suspect.
This is a developing story.
