Tacoma security guard found dead at on the job

A security guard was found dead at her place of work early Sunday morning in Tacoma.

According to police, a fellow security guard found the woman dead around 6 a.m. when they were going to relieve her from her shift at 900 A Street.

She was found unresponsive with "evident signs of trauma," according to Tacoma police.

It's unknown how the security guard died, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has only been identified as a Black female in her 40s.

It's unknown if police have a suspect.

This is a developing story.

