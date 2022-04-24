Tacoma Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

If you're craving something tasty, new or perhaps just want a good deal, you are in luck. Tacoma Restaurant Week kicks off this week and runs through May 5.

There are at least a dozen restaurants taking part in delicious deals.

This culinary celebration is sure to have your mouth watering.

"I'm doing what I love to do. So, I'm enjoying every moment of it," Executive Sous Chef Dontavian McNair said.

Step in to Copper and Salt Northwest Kitchen in Ruston and you'll find McNair putting the perfect touch on a meal that's sure to get you salivating.

"We try to do as much in-house as possible and so, as you can see, we've got a nice open kitchen. Working and giving the guests an experience is what we do," McNair told FOX 13 News.

It seems most appropriate fish is the recommendation at this waterfront destination.

"We'll have some fresh seafood. It's halibut season. So, we'll have some fresh halibut for dinner and then, salmon will be on the lunch," McNair said.

This is just one of more than a dozen restaurants on the list.

Organizers said Tacoma Restaurant Week is a chance to get good deals and celebrate Tacoma's dining scene.

There are two-course lunches and three-course dinners.

Price points range from about $20 to about $60 depending on where you go and what you order.

You'll find plenty of options including New American, Italian and even Fondue.

Tacoma Restaurant Week also provides a handy map to help you plan your visit -- not just based on price, but also location.

At Copper and Salt, General Manager Christoph Chabaud said this will be the restaurant's first full summer open.

"Every time we get an opportunity to welcome local guests, we embrace it with open hearts and open arms, of course, and everybody is really here for that," Chabaud said.

With the much-anticipated warm weather and sunshine drawing people out to explore, he hopes many will take full advantage of the tasty meals crafted by talented chefs across Tacoma.

"All the restaurants are coming out of a two-year period that everybody has worked hard to get through it and as much support as we can get from the local community, I'm sure that every restaurant will really enjoy that," Chabaud said.

Tacoma Restaurant Week runs from April 24-28 and runs again from May 1-5.

Organizers said this does not apply, though, to take-out orders.

Tacoma Restaurant Week organizers said these promotions do not run on the weekends.

You can find out more about locations, menus and prices here.