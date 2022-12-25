Expand / Collapse search
Tacoma Public Utilities: Power substation 'attacked,' thousands without power

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating burglaries to Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) power stations that caused power outages for thousands of customers throughout the day on Sunday.

Around 9 a.m., TPU tweeted that two power stations were "attacked" in Pierce County. 

When deputies arrived at both of the power station sites, they didn't find any suspects, but fences had been cut and equipment was damaged. 

TPU did not specify the extent of the damage, or what was actually damaged. Deputies say nothing was taken from either site. 

PCSD later said that there were three reported burglarized or vandalized power stations-- two that serviced Tacoma Public Utilities and one that serviced Puget Sound Energy. This caused power outages to around 7,300 customers, and power has already been restored. Power has already been restored at this site.

It's unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate. 