Tacoma Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Tacoma Police are searching for a driver who they say fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash occurred at E. 34th Street and E. D Street on Friday afternoon. The intersection will be shut down as police investigate.

Police say the victim was driving eastbound on E. 34th Street. The suspect was driving southbound on E. D Street and ran the stop sign at the intersection of E. 34th St, hitting the victim's car.

The suspect then ran off, police said. It's unclear if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

Police say the suspect was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Puyallup.

