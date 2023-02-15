Tacoma PD: 2 injured, 1 arrested after RV owner takes woman's phone, attacks her with machete

Two people were injured in Tacoma Wednesday morning after an RV owner attacked them with a machete, police say.

Officers were called to reports of a fight at S 78th St and S Trafton St around 9:30 a.m.

According to authorities, their investigation revealed that a man and woman visited another man at his RV. During their visit, the RV owner took the woman’s phone and refused to give it back.

That is when the fight broke out; police say the RV owner attacked the two with a machete.

Police contacted the RV owner, a 59-year-old man, and arrested him for first-degree assault. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims were also contacted at a nearby hospital, where they drove after the fight.

Authorities say the woman suffered serious injuries, and the man sustained some injuries trying to intervene, but neither are in life-threatening condition.