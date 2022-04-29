T-Mobile Park to open store with walk out, palm-scanning technology

The Seattle Mariners are adding another food and beverage option at T-Mobile Park.

The team and its hospitality partner Sodexo Live! announced there will be a new store, powered by Amazon’s walk out and Amazon One palm-scanning technologies, called the "Walk-Off Market."

T-Mobile Park will be the first ballpark in Major League Baseball to have these two retail technologies. The Houston Astros will have two stores with just Amazon’s walk out technology.

"The Walk-Off Market is built for speed. From the menu offerings to the store’s layout to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, everything is designed to offer fans what they want and get them back to the game as quickly as possible," said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations. "We are excited to join with our hospitality partner Sodexo Live! to bring these groundbreaking technologies to T-Mobile Park and do an even better job of serving our fans."

It’s slated to open this summer near section 126 at the ballpark’s main level.

The market will have a wide selection of beers, Northwest wines, read-to-drink cocktails, Coca-Cola products, grab-and-go snacks and best-selling ballpark fare including Mariners Dog hot dogs, Ballpark Nachos and soft pretzels, as well as a selection of Mariners-branded merchandise.

According to a news release, the store is designed to eliminate lines and let fans to enjoy the game.

The store will allow fans to insert a credit card at the entry gate or hover their palm over an Amazon One device to enter, shop and leave. The card they inserted or the one linked to their Amazon One device will be charged for the items taken. For fans who do not have an Amazon One service, they can enroll at kiosks just outside the store.