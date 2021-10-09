Suspected DUI crash in Lynnwood sends 52-year-old to hospital, police investigating

article

Lynnwood Police have closed the road near 188th Street and 36th Avenue due to a violent car crash.

Authorities say a 52-year-old person was driving through the intersection when they were hit by a white car. They suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the white car is suspected of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim, and police will keep the intersection closed for several hours while they investigate.

