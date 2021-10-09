Suspected DUI crash in Lynnwood sends 52-year-old to hospital, police investigating
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police have closed the road near 188th Street and 36th Avenue due to a violent car crash.
Authorities say a 52-year-old person was driving through the intersection when they were hit by a white car. They suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the white car is suspected of reckless driving and driving under the influence.
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim, and police will keep the intersection closed for several hours while they investigate.
RELATED: Charges pending against Kent woman suspected of shooting a gun during case of road rage
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement