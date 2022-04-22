Suspect taken to hospital after officers respond to domestic violence call in Edmonds

One person was taken to the hospital after police responded to a domestic violence call Friday in Edmonds.

Edmonds Police were called to the 22100 block of State Route 99. It's unclear what happened when officers arrived. Police said no officers were injured, but a suspect was taken in unknown condition to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities said SR 99 would be impacted for some time because of the large police presence.

The SMART team will take over the investigation.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.