Suspect in Tacoma double homicide found dead in water off Vashon Island

A body found in the water off Vashon Island has been identified as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two roommates who were killed over the weekend.

Tacoma Police say they responded about 4 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1000 block of Pierce Street, where a man said he came home and found his two roommates unresponsive. He said he tried life-saving measures until police arrived, but both women, 31-year-old Jonna Hart and 34-year-old Megan Re, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine hours later, Erik Larson's body was found off Vashon Island, and a black Jeep registered to one of the women was parked nearby.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Larson's death a suicide.