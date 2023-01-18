Suspect in custody for double murder charged with a third in May 2022 shooting

A suspect currently in the Snohomish County Jail for murder and assault has been charged for a second murder from May 2022.

The man has been in custody since June 21, 2022 on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault, connected to a double homicide near Lexington and Rockefeller Ave in Everett.

Major Crimes detectives investigating a murder at the Storehouse Ministorage from May 2022 identified him as a suspect in that shooting, as well.

This suspect is not related to the one already in custody who was also charged with a second murder on Monday. That man is suspected of shootings on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15—one of them just a block away from the Ministorage building.

Detectives say they identified the man as the suspect through witness statements, video footage and other evidence, charging him with another count of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Anyone with information on the May 2022 shooting is urged to call Everett Police’s tip line at (425) 257-8450 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.