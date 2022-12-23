Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
9
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(FOX 13 Seattle)

TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. 

According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year. 

Now, that suspect has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Syretta Brown. She was found dead in a tent in an encampment just west of E. 38th St. and McKinley Ave. on Nov. 13, 2021.

Her death was ruled a homicide in February. 