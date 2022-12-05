Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Lacey apartment

Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.

Deputies said they found woman in her early 20s dead after she’d been shot. They said the gun used was recovered at the suspect's family member’s home.

Pierce County responded to a home in Spanaway to take him into custody.

Deputies said it was not clear if there had been any domestic issues reported prior to the deadly shooting. They’re calling this an isolated incident and say there’s no danger to the public.

Detectives from Thurston County were headed to Pierce County to take custody of the suspect, authorities said.