Suspect in at least 4 bank robberies in Pierce County arrested
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A suspect connected to four bank robberies across Pierce County was arrested on Monday.
Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss told FOX 13 the suspect was sought for a robbery at a Key Bank in Spanaway, a Wells Fargo in Pierce County, then a bank in Tacoma and in Gig Harbor. The robberies date back to February, according to authorities.
Investigators identified the suspect and arrested him in the Frederickson area before 3 p.m. Monday.
The man was most recently alleged to have robbed Umpqua Bank in Gig Harbor on March 23. According to witness accounts, he walked in and told a teller he was robbing the bank; he did not show a weapon or imply he had one, but was wearing latex gloves.
A teller gave him the money, and he left.
Officers used a K9 to track the suspect’s scent, which ended at a nearby parking lot. Police say the suspect likely left in a vehicle from there.
RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after body found in vehicle in Pierce County
READ MORE: Lawsuit claims discrimination against women in the Pierce County Sheriff's Department
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement