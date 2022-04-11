Suspect in at least 4 bank robberies in Pierce County arrested

article

A suspect connected to four bank robberies across Pierce County was arrested on Monday.

Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss told FOX 13 the suspect was sought for a robbery at a Key Bank in Spanaway, a Wells Fargo in Pierce County, then a bank in Tacoma and in Gig Harbor. The robberies date back to February, according to authorities.

Investigators identified the suspect and arrested him in the Frederickson area before 3 p.m. Monday.

The man was most recently alleged to have robbed Umpqua Bank in Gig Harbor on March 23. According to witness accounts, he walked in and told a teller he was robbing the bank; he did not show a weapon or imply he had one, but was wearing latex gloves.

A teller gave him the money, and he left.

Officers used a K9 to track the suspect’s scent, which ended at a nearby parking lot. Police say the suspect likely left in a vehicle from there.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after body found in vehicle in Pierce County

READ MORE: Lawsuit claims discrimination against women in the Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: