Suspect in at least 4 bank robberies in Pierce County arrested

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Gig Harbor
FOX 13 Seattle
Surveillance photos of Pierce County bank robbery suspects, who authorities believe are the same person. (Gig Harbor Police Department)

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A suspect connected to four bank robberies across Pierce County was arrested on Monday.

Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss told FOX 13 the suspect was sought for a robbery at a Key Bank in Spanaway, a Wells Fargo in Pierce County, then a bank in Tacoma and in Gig Harbor. The robberies date back to February, according to authorities.

Investigators identified the suspect and arrested him in the Frederickson area before 3 p.m. Monday.

The man was most recently alleged to have robbed Umpqua Bank in Gig Harbor on March 23. According to witness accounts, he walked in and told a teller he was robbing the bank; he did not show a weapon or imply he had one, but was wearing latex gloves.

A teller gave him the money, and he left.

Officers used a K9 to track the suspect’s scent, which ended at a nearby parking lot. Police say the suspect likely left in a vehicle from there.

