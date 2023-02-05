Suspect arrested for attacking, groping woman in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

A man was arrested for reportedly attacking and groping a woman in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood.

Police were called to a business near N 56th St and Kirkwood Pl N at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, responding to an assault call. An employee at the store told police the suspect entered the business’s restricted area, punched her and groped her.

She fought back, then said the suspect ran off.

Several officers were called in to investigate, and witnesses directed them to investigate a suspicious man. Police chased after the man and arrested him near Eighth Ave NE and NE 72nd St.

According to Seattle Police, the 25-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for burglary, indecent liberties, as well as a warrant for a previous crime—which was also burglary and indecent liberties.