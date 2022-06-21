Supreme Court rules on workers' comp at sites like Hanford Nuclear Reservation
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington passed a law giving people who work at the Hanford Nuclear Site special workers' compensation. The facility is a federal site and so the people working there are federal employees.
The Supreme Court unanimously struck down the law saying that only the federal government can make laws governing the employees at that site.
The law Washington passed trying to give those workers some extra protection is unconstitutional.
