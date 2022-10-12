UW ranks No. 26 for best universities in the world, study finds

The University of Washington ranked 26th for best universities in the world, according to new study from Times Higher Education.

According to Times Higher Education’s ‘World University Rankings 2023’, researchers looked at 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. The schools are ranked based on the institutions’ performance in teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

TOP UNIVERSITIES IN THE WORLD

The study reveals that the top school in the world is the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, followed by Harvard University, University of Cambridge (U.K.), Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

University of Oxford Harvard University University of Cambridge Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology California Institute of Technology Princeton University University of California, Berkeley Yale University Columbia University

The University of Washington shares the same #26 spot as Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

TOP UNIVERSITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

Harvard University Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology California Institute of Technology Princeton University University of California, Berkeley Yale University Columbia University The University of Chicago University of Pennsylvania

The University of Washington, also tied with Northwestern University, ranks 17th in the nation – followed closely by Duke University, and leading ahead of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities released a similar study in August, placing UW at No. 17 globally and No. 3 among U.S. public universities.

Atmospheric science, oceanography and public health were ranked as the school’s best subjects.