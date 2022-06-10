State to pay accused attacker $250 each day he's not admitted for treatment

A King County judge has ordered the state to pay a man, who is accused in two separate attacks at a light rail station and bus stop in Seattle, $250 for each day he is not admitted for treatment.

Alexander Jay was charged with second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a woman down several flights of stairs at the light rail station in the Chinatown-International District. He was also charged with first-degree assault after a stabbing at a nearby bus stop that same day as the alleged light rail attack.

In April, Jay was deemed incompetent to stand trial and he was ordered to spend the next three months in an inpatient facility until he understands the charges made against him.

Prosecutors said they will not drop the charges and both cases remain ongoing.

On Thursday, a judge ordered the State Department of Social and Health Services, which is separate from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, to pay $250 each day that Jay is not admitted for restoration treatment.

The court found Jay’s due process rights have been violated.

He will be awarded the amount each day, which started accruing on May 9.

According to court documents, Jay has a criminal record dating back to 2000. His recent charges include home burglary, assault, attempted assault, and domestic violence. In total, Jay has had seven cases in King County in the last five years.



