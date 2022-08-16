SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction

article

Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout.

The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9.

Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5 a.m.

WSDOT officials said northbound SR-9 will close for the full five days, southbound SR-9 between 30th Street and 2nd Street will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily August 17-19. Then, both directions will be fully closed for the remainder of the weekend.

Work is being done to help relieve congestion and improve mobility for drivers and pedestrians.



