SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Snohomish
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Crews will start building a roundabout at State Route 9 and Bickford Avenue in Snohomish to help relieve congestion and improve mobility for vehicles and pedestrians.  (Washington State Department of Transportation)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. 

The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9.  

Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5 a.m. 

WSDOT officials said northbound SR-9 will close for the full five days, southbound SR-9 between 30th Street and 2nd Street will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily August 17-19. Then, both directions will be fully closed for the remainder of the weekend.

Work is being done to help relieve congestion and improve mobility for drivers and pedestrians. 


 