SPD: Customer shot while trying to stop robbery suspect at Seattle convenience store

A customer was shot while confronting someone who was trying to steal merchandise at a Seattle convenience store late Friday night.

According to Seattle Police, someone called 911 at 11:20 p.m. to report that someone had been shot at gas station on Rainier Ave. S. in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

A clerk said a woman pulled a gun on him when he was trying to prevent merchandise from being stolen. A customer confronted the suspect who was trying to escape, and the customer was shot.

A family member took the victim to a nearby hospital. That person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers were not able to find the suspect.

Robbery detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.