SPD: Car crashes into North Seattle home, kidnapping victim escapes from trunk

Police say a car crash in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood early Thursday morning turned into a kidnapping case, when the victim climbed out of the trunk.

Officers were called to reports of a car crash near NE 72nd St and 27th Ave NE. They arrived around 5:05 a.m., where they found a car on fire after crashing into a nearby residence.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man climb out of the trunk of the crashed car.

(Seattle Police)

The victim was still in the area—a 63-year-old man—and Seattle Fire Department medics treated him while firefighters put out the car fire. The man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

He explained to police he had been attacked by several suspects, bound and placed in the trunk of his own car.

Officers detained an 18-year-old man who matched one of the suspect descriptions, but released him after questioning. No other suspects have been located.

Seattle Police said homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

RELATED: Teen killed in Federal Way shooting

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.