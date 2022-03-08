Snohomish man arrested on child rape charges

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for two counts of child rape on Tuesday.

Deputies say the 36-year-old Snohomish man had "sexual contact" with the 15-year-old victim multiple times between August and November 2021.

The suspect began grooming the victim and communicating with them on social media, according to deputies.

"On multiple occasions, the suspect communicated with and developed a plan to sneak into the victim’s residence during the night," deputies said.

The man was arrested on two counts of third-degree child rape. He was taken into Snohomish County Jail without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

