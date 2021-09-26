Deputies seek help identifying suspect in Lynnwood gas station homicide

article

Snohomish County detectives are investigating a homicide at a Lynnwood gas station early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a person entered the Chevron at 148th Street and Highway 99 and shot and killed an employee who was working in the store. Detectives believe the suspect was trying to rob the store, then left the gas station.

No suspect has been taken into custody yet.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE: 'That’s just unacceptable'; Tacoma councilmember speaks on 3 fatal shootings in 72 hours

READ MORE: 3 killed, 3 injured in Des Moines bar shooting

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram