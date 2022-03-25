Officer injured, 'significant' police activity reported in Everett

article

The Everett Police Department is responding to a "significant" incident in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

It's not immediately clear what kind of incident they were responding to, but an officer on scene tells FOX 13 that an "officer is down" as a result.

Everett Community College was on lockdown for several minutes due to its proximity to the scene. The lockdown was announced just before 2:30 p.m.

The call went out just after 2 p.m.

"Not a drill. Lock doors. Seek shelter. Avoid being seen or heard," the college tweeted.

Police from nearby jurisdictions are responding.

The Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team is also responding. They are called in to respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.

It's not clear if other officers were injured or if a suspect or suspects were injured.

Police took a suspect into custody at the crash scene, Everett officer Kerby Duncan told The Everett Herald.

35th Street and Rucker Avenue are closed for the incident. Seek alternative routes.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

We will have new information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

