Shooting at WSU kills one, severely injures another

Pullman Police are investigating a shooting at Washington State University that killed one man and severely injured another.

Officers were called to WSU’s Greek Row area early Saturday morning, responding to complaints of a loud house party. As they walked up to the house, they heard several gunshots nearby.

Police found two men near Williams Drive and Lybecker Road injured with gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid while Pullman Fire arrived, and the two were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. One man died from his injuries and the other was taken by Lifeflight to Spokane for treatment.

The other man’s condition is unknown.

WSU confirmed one of the men shot is a student of the university, but no names have been released yet.

Police say this incident is likely an isolated case and there is no active shooter.

Anyone with information in the incident is urged to call Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.

