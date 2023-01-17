‘She kicks people when they’re down’; Alleged fraud victim rips biological mom of missing child

Jordan Bowers is set to appear before a judge in Grays Harbor County on Tuesday afternoon to face fraud charges.

Bowers has been under scrutiny for refusing to work with investigators after her biological child, Oakley Carlson, went missing. No one has seen her since Feb. 2021, a revelation that emerged in Dec. 2021.

She had been serving time in prison for two counts of child endangerment with a controlled substance, a crime that did not involve Oakley, but one of her other three children.

Tracy McGee-Mills was among the victims of the alleged fraud scheme. She told FOX 13 News that before the disappearance, before the court cases, Bowers seemed like a normal person.

"She has it together, has these kids and her husband that used to be on the police force," said McGee-Mills. "She seemed like a really nice woman."

She doesn’t share the same sentiment today.

According to McGee-Mills, Bowers had helped her set up a ‘Dave’ credit card. She had lost her job and needed to pay a bill quickly, at the same time she was waiting on unemployment benefits.

A few months later, McGee-Mills said her unemployment money "went haywire," and she wasn’t able to collect it.

At the height of the pandemic scams ran rampant. Millions of dollars went missing, and the FBI was involved in trying to recoup money from big-time fraudsters.

Court documents allege that Bowers was a small-scale fraudster—offering to help set up people’s accounts, then routing the money to cards she took out in other people’s names.

McGee-Mills said it would take some time before she realized what went wrong. She would spend hours on the phone unable to get ahold of a real person, and eventually was audited for misusing funds. She told FOX 13 News she’s out $28,000 and has no idea how she’ll pay it all back.

"She’s an actress, she plays the part," said McGee-Mills. "I’m financially devastated. I haven’t worked since May. There is no LNI. There is no SSA. There isn’t any compensation. I’m living paycheck to pay—well, I don’t have a paycheck. I’m living food bank to food stamp."

McGee-Mills isn’t alone. One alleged victim told investigators that Bowers regularly flaunted large casino winnings.

"He now believes the money was stolen from him," wrote a detective in documents.

A third person reported that they never received any money from two different unemployment periods, combined around $27,000 went missing.

Yet another victim, per court documents filed in Grays Harbor County, was Bowers’ half-brother.

McGee-Mills is struggling to understand what she’ll do next, though she told FOX 13 she realizes there are bigger issues at play.

"I don’t care about the money," she said. "Just get that kid back."