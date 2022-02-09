WA Senate approves temporary $35 cap on 30-day insulin supply

A measure passed by the Senate would cap the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin to $35 for one year, starting next year.

The Democratic-led chamber passed the measure on a bipartisan 48-1 vote Tuesday. The lone vote against it was Republican Sen. Mike Padden of Spokane Valley. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

The current out-of-pocket limit for a 30-day supply of insulin has been $100 since January 2021, under a law passed by the Washington Legislature in 2020. That law is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2023, which is when the new proposal approved by the Senate would take effect.

The new limit would end on Jan. 1, 2024. The extension is meant to give more time for a work group created in 2020 to finish its work to come up with a long-term solution for insulin costs.

