Semi truck crash blocks I-5 in DuPont, traffic backed up 11 miles

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Traffic on I-5 is backed up for 11 miles following a semi rollover crash near DuPont.

Officials say a semi truck was heading southbound from Mounts Road, when a driver merged in front of him and suddenly slowed down. To avoid hitting the car, the semi driver swerved to the side and hit the barrier. The crash tipped the semi truck onto its side and spilled massive, 7,500-pound rolls of paper onto the freeway.

Crews have been on scene since then working to recover the truck's payload and get the semi off the road.

Southbound traffic has been reduced to two lanes in the meantime, and traffic is clogged for miles.

Washington State Department of Transportation reports the backups stretch as far north as SR 512 in Lakewood. Tracking the distance on Google Maps puts the 11-mile stretch of traffic at more than an hour and a half to get through.

Officials warn drivers to "pack your patience."

