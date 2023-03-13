See U.S. airman's emotional reunion with military dog 'Bady' at SEA Airport

After nearly 6 months apart, a U.S. Airman was reunited with his military dog. The reunion happened Monday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Technical Sgt. Adamma Bilal and his K9 Bady are back together since working together in South Korea for a year and a half. They were separated after Bilal was reassigned to a new duty station.

Bady is now retired and the US Air Force flew him back to the US for the special reunion. And Mission K9 Rescue flew Bilal from Florida to Seattle.

March 13 is K9 Veterans' Day, a day to honor the service of our four-legged heroes.

And on the flight was another retired military dog named Eve. Mission K9 picked her up and will be taking her to her handler in Nevada later this month.