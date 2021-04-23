Seattle to get over 52,000 vaccine doses to give next week

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office says the city and its partners will have more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to administer next week in the largest single-week vaccine allocation received to date.

The city expects this level of supply to continue or increase and if public demand continues, Seattle could vaccinate 70% of its residents and workers by the end of May, the mayor’s office said in a news release Friday.

"After constant advocacy, I’m thrilled that Seattle is starting to receive an allocation to actually vaccinate our communities at scale," Durkan said.

Everyone age 16 or older in King County who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccination should sign up for the City’s vaccination appointment notification list, the news release said. People can call 206-684-2489 for help joining the list.

Once signed up, people will receive an email when vaccination appointments become available at four city-affiliated sites in North Seattle, Rainier Beach, West Seattle, and the Lumen Field Event Center.

People 60 and older can be vaccinated without an appointment at the Rainier Beach and West Seattle locations.