Seattle police search for suspect after man shot in Ballard
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the Ballard neighborhood Tuesday night.
At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 17th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 53rd Street.
When officers arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to this neck.
It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.
Police have not released information on the suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
