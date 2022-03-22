Seattle police search for suspect after man shot in Ballard

Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the Ballard neighborhood Tuesday night.

At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 17th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 53rd Street.

When officers arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to this neck.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released information on the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

