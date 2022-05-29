Seattle Police: Man arrested in Queen Anne domestic violence call, gun seized

Seattle Police arrested a man suspected in a domestic violence call, and said he tried to hide a gun under his armpit.

Officers were called to the domestic violence incident in North Queen Anne on Saturday night. Authorities have not specified the details of the incident, but say a 27-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence harassment, burglary, assault and property destruction, as well as concealed carrying without a license.

As they confronted him, police say the man had a loaded gun tucked in his armpit. The handgun had a laser sight on it and a loaded high-capacity magazine.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.