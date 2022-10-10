Seattle Police looking for missing 5-year-old taken by parent during supervised visit

article

Seattle Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they say was last seen during a supervised visit with a parent.

5-year-old Sky Sanchez was last seen in the 2800 block of E. Madison Street in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Oct. 9. Police did not specify which parent took Sky or if they could be using a vehicle or public transit.

Sky was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt and pink shoes. If you see her, call 911.