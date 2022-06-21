Seattle Police investigating shooting in Wallingford neighborhood

Seattle Police say at least one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning, but an officer told a neighbor that two people may have been killed.

Officers were called before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday to 49th and Meridian in the Wallingford neighborhood. Police initially said they were investigating reports of one person injured.

Neighbors near the scene told FOX 13 News that they saw a body in the street and an officer said two people may have been killed.

"I went out and I was trying to see if my car was involved in something because it was right there and I did see a body outside a car, right next to my car," said neighbor Shannon Ward. "The body was on the ground and I was told to go back inside my apartment. And then another cop came up to me to tell me that my car was apparently not damaged, no bullet holes, so I said ‘oh someone got killed?’ and he said ‘a couple people.’"

The medical examiner arrived at the scene around 5:00 a.m.

No further details have been released. FOX 13 News remains on the scene gathering more information. Watch Good Day Seattle through 10 a.m. for the latest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.