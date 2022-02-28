Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Police investigating shooting at house party in First Hill

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a man was shot at a house party in First Hill early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a hospital for reports of a gunshot wound. They arrived and met with the patient, who told police he was at a house party on the corner of Fir Street and 11th Avenue.

During the party, he got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man’s friends got him into a car and drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

There is no other information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

