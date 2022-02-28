Seattle Police investigating shooting at house party in First Hill

article

Seattle Police say a man was shot at a house party in First Hill early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a hospital for reports of a gunshot wound. They arrived and met with the patient, who told police he was at a house party on the corner of Fir Street and 11th Avenue.

During the party, he got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man’s friends got him into a car and drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

There is no other information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: