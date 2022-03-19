Seattle Police investigating Capitol Hill stabbing
article
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing in Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.
Authorities say a person was stabbed near 13th Ave E and Denny Way, and had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not specify if a suspect was caught.
The condition of the victim is not yet known.
RELATED: Lyft passenger hit, killed while crossing SR-18
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement