Seattle Police investigating Capitol Hill stabbing

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
article

(File/FOX 13 News photo)

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing in Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.

Authorities say a person was stabbed near 13th Ave E and Denny Way, and had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not specify if a suspect was caught.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

