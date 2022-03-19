Seattle Police investigating Capitol Hill stabbing

article

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing in Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.

Authorities say a person was stabbed near 13th Ave E and Denny Way, and had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not specify if a suspect was caught.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

RELATED: Lyft passenger hit, killed while crossing SR-18

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: