Seattle Police arrest sexual assault suspect after car chase

article

Seattle Police have arrested a man suspected of sexual assault after he allegedly led officers on a chase throughout north Seattle on Monday.

A woman had called 911 to report that she had been sexually assaulted and when police attempted to pull over a man whose appearance and vehicle matched the suspect's description, he drove off.

Officers gave chase on Aurora Avenue due to the suspected violent nature of the incident. The suspect eventually hit several other vehicles near 85th St. and Greenwood Avenue in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood before coming to a stop.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The suspect was arrested and detectives plan to book him into King County Jail.