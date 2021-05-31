Seattle Police arrest man accused of kicking dog to its death

Seattle Police arrested a man accused of kicking a dog so hard that she flew through the air and then died.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a 67-year-old man was walking his dog, a Jack Russell Terrier, Saturday afternoon through Courthouse Park in Pioneer Square.

The victim told police he pepper-sprayed the suspect out of fear that the suspect was going to steal his jacket. As the victim was walking away, police say the suspect "ran up behind him and kicked his dog so hard she flew into the air."

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries. When he went to check on his dog, he found her dead.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene, but they took him into custody Sunday evening less than a block from the crime scene.

The 29-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of first-degree animal cruelty and second-degree attempted robbery.

The dog was 14 years old.

