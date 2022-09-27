Seattle man sentenced to 10 years for possessing child pornography

A repeat sex offender from Seattle was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

58-year-old David Martin was convicted in the U.S. District Court in Seattle for possessing images of child rape and abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Martin was arrested and federally charged in April 2020, and was under Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision since then.

U.S. District Judge James Robart also imposed lifetime supervised release after Martin's 10-year sentence, citing "the need to protect society from Mr. Martin."

According to court documents, Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a specific account was uploading images of child rape and abuse. The company shut down the account and the case was passed on to Seattle Police.

Officers received a search warrant and seized Martin's devices, where forensic analysts reportedly found hundreds of files of child sexual abuse.

"Mr. Martin has a shocking and extensive criminal history — with 15 convictions for sex crimes, including 11 for indecent exposure," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "During this lengthy prison term, and the supervision that follows, I hope he gets the mental health treatment he needs to end the cycle of recidivism."

Martin has previous convictions for third-degree child molestation in Pierce County, indecent exposure in King County and voyeurism in Clark County. His convictions date back to 2001.