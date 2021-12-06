Seattle Kraken host Indigenous Peoples Night, announce other celebration nights
SEATTLE - The Seattle Kraken will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples Night during the game on Dec. 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Throughout the game, there will be various moments highlighting the Indigenous community, including a performance by the Muckleshoot Canoe Family.
This is one of five Hockey is for Everyone (HIFE) games where the team is working with a local artist to create specialty warmup jerseys, and a line of merchandise to benefit the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena’s foundation, One Roof Foundation.
Fox Spears designed the jerseys for Indigenous Peoples Night. He is a Karuk tribal member, and the design was inspired by traditional Karuk basketry and patterns. The square shape of the design is a reference to the square drums created by the Karuk people.
Spears’ designs will also be featured on additional apparel including a T-shirt, hoodie, and hat available for purchase at the Kraken teams stores.
Throughout the rest of the season, the Kraken will partner with more local artists to bring four additional HIFE nights:
- Feb. 24: Black History Month Night
- March 19: Women of Hockey Night
- April 9: Pride Night
- April 20: Green Night
