Seattle Children’s offers COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages 5 to 11 at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Seattle Children’s started offering the Pfizer vaccine to the general public.

Last week the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.

Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and the hospital said it does not offer walk-in vaccinations. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for you after you receive the first dose.

The hospital told FOX 13 News they plan to administer 100 vaccines on Tuesday.

They have about 600 available but said they will be used for second doses in a few weeks and also for those getting the shot later this week.

Seattle Children’s said it expects to receive more vaccine deliveries in the coming weeks.

