Department of Corrections officer injured in Shelton shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Washington State Department of Corrections officer was shot and injured Thursday morning in Shelton.

DOC officials said the officer was hit by an unknown shooter at about 6 a.m. as he was getting out of his car at the Shelton DOC field office.

He was taken to Mason General Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his torso.

After 7 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching for a potentially armed and dangerous person in the downtown area. Deputies set up perimeters and K-9 units are searching the area.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

