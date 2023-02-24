Search underway for 2 suspects after woman shot inside Bremerton home

A woman was injured early Friday morning after she was shot inside her Bremerton home, deputies said.

Before 1:30 a.m., family members called 911 to report a shooting at a home off Chico Way near Crosspoint Academy.

Kitsap County deputies and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Investigators said two suspects fled after the shooting.

Deputies obtained a surveillance image of a suspect vehicle in the area, It is described as a black 4-door sedan.

Investigators said this case was a targeted attack on the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A woman inside her home was seriously wounded in a shooting off Chico Way in Bremerton. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are asking people who are in the area if they heard or saw anything around the time of the shooting or may have surveillance video to call 911.

Deputies said detectives are speaking with administrators at Crosspoint Academy about morning classes. The school is not under any threat.