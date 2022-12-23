Sea-Tac Airport runways closed due to ice; hundreds of flights canceled

Hundreds of flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled Friday morning due to icy conditions on the runways.

According to FlightAware, Sea-Tac had nearly 500 cancelations.

At about 5 a.m., airport officials said it had to close its runways indefinitely to de-ice the surfaces.

"Safety is our priority before we can reopen the runways," officials tweeted.

At about 7 a.m., one of the runways (16L) reopened but operations were still limited.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines had to cancel all of its Alaska and Horizon flights in and out of Seattle and Portland before noon.

Crews continued to clear the runway after 9 a.m.

The airport is advising travelers to check with their airline for updates on their specific flights.