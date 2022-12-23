Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
9
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:54 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:14 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, North Coast

Sea-Tac Airport runways closed due to ice; hundreds of flights canceled

Published 
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
FOX 13 Seattle

Hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport

Hundreds of flights were canceled Friday morning at Sea-Tac Airport.

SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled Friday morning due to icy conditions on the runways. 

According to FlightAware, Sea-Tac had nearly 500 cancelations. 

At about 5 a.m., airport officials said it had to close its runways indefinitely to de-ice the surfaces. 

"Safety is our priority before we can reopen the runways," officials tweeted.

At about 7 a.m., one of the runways (16L) reopened but operations were still limited. 

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines had to cancel all of its Alaska and Horizon flights in and out of Seattle and Portland before noon. 

Hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac (7:00 a.m.)

Freezing rain in the Puget Sound region is not only causing headaches on the roads, but on airport runways. FOX 13's Dan Griffin is at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport talking with just a few - out of hundreds of people who have had their flights delayed.

Crews continued to clear the runway after 9 a.m.

The airport is advising travelers to check with their airline for updates on their specific flights. 